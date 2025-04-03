Stephen A. Smith Addresses Geno Auriemma's Scathing NCAA Tournament Critique
Before his team's Sweet Sixteen game against the Oklahoma Sooners, UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma blasted the NCAA for how the travel is structured during the NCAA Tournament.
"God bless whoever wins Monday night, and they've got to fly across the country... then they have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, to play the biggest game of their life," Auriemma said of the winner of the UConn vs. USC Elite Eight game.
The context is that UConn started their NCAA Tournament with two games on their home court, then traveled to Spokane, Washington, for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, then had to head back to Tampa for the Final Four and NCAA championship game.
"Whoever came up with this Super Regional stuff — and I know who they are— ruined the game. They did, they ruined the game. Half the country has no chance to get to a game in person. But you're making billions off of TV. Well, actually, you're not — that would be the men's tournament. So yeah, there's a lot of issues that you need to fix," Auriemma added.
Sports media juggernaut Stephen A. Smith echoed Auriemma's sentiment during an April 1 episode of ESPN First Take.
"It certainly is unfoolish," Smith said of Auriemma's comments. "He was right on point... This man is phenomenal. And more importantly, he's connected to the fabric of the sport. He has been there forever, he knows what the **** he's talking about.
"So his willingness to stand up, it's not only unfoolish, it's courageous, it's thoughtful, and it's sincere because he's looking out for the sport, and speaking to the unfair position that these ladies at these respective programs are put in," Smith added.
"Rather than malign him in any way, the NCAA needs to listen to what he has to say and make the modifications necessary to correct the error of their ways. Because they are in no position to refute the man."
Clearly Smith thinks Auriemma is in the right to be upset about his team's excessive NCAA Tournament travel.