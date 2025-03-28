UConn's Geno Auriemma Blasts NCAA Tournament Structure Leading Up to Final Four
There are several reasons why Geno Auriemma, the legendary head coach of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team, is so beloved within the college basketball community.
One of these reasons is that he has won a whopping 11 NCAA National Championships with the Huskies. And during that time, he has developed countless players into becoming basketball icons and WNBA greats.
Another reason folks love Auriemma is that he's never afraid to speak his mind. Sometimes, this manifests itself in hilarious comments at the podium. Other times, it means him speaking out in frustration or anger about something.
The latter was the case when Auriemma spoke with the media on March 28, ahead of his team's Sweet Sixteen game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
When asked his thoughts on UConn having to travel across the tourney for their Elite Eight game if they win on Saturday, Auriemma said, "In a normal world, run by normal people, there would only be four teams here. Which means there would be no games today. The games would be tomorrow. Which means we wouldn't have to get up at 6 AM to have an 8 AM practice here this morning for an hour. Which means we wouldn't have to get up at 5 AM," per an X post from SNY.
"God bless whoever wins Monday night, and they've got to fly across the country... then they have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, to play the biggest game of their life," Auriemma continued.
"Whoever came up with this Super Regional stuff — and I know who they are— ruined the game. They did, they ruined the game. Half the country has no chance to get to a game in person. But you're making billions off of TV. Well, actually, you're not — that would be the men's tournament. So yeah, there's a lot of issues that you need to fix."
Auriemma clearly isn't keen on the NCAA Tournament's current travel structure ahead of the Final Four.