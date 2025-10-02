Stephen A. Smith Sends Strong Response to Caitlin Clark's WNBA Leadership Stance

Sports media juggernaut Stephen A. Smith went viral for his reaction to Napheesa Collier calling out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on September 30, which Smith relayed during an October 1 edition of ESPN First Take.

"Cathy Engelbert, the commissioner of the league... Let me say for the record: You should resign. You need to resign. Period," Smith said. "When a player, any player... attacks you publicly like that, that weak a** statement commissioner Engelbert gave is not good enough. And I'm gonna say it, it was a weak a** statement.

"Could you imagine somebody directing comments and criticisms at you, taking conversations they've had with you directly, and telling the world what you said? And did you see that statement Commissioner Engelbert gave? She basically provided no defense of herself!" Smith continued.

"[Collier's] words were piercing. That was an attack against your leadership, it was an attack against your integrity, it was an attack against your character! Against your character! And that's the statement you reached out with?... I believe she should hand in her resignation."

Caitlin Clark's Comments to Napheesa Collier, Cathy Engelbert Controversy

While it was interesting to hear how the sports world reacted to Engelbert's alleged comments (specifically the part where she said, 'Caitlin [Clark] should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything'), most wanted to hear Clark speak for herself about the matter.

And that's exactly what Clark did during her October 2 exit interview with the Indiana Fever.

"I have great respect for Phee and I think she made a lot of very valid points. I think what people need to understand is, we need great leadership in this time, across all levels. This is straight-up the most important moment in our league. Where this league has been around for 25-plus years, and this is a moment we have to capitalize on," Clark said, per an X post from @ericaf455.

“So that’s honestly what I would say. I think Phee said it all, with what she said and the points she made were very valid," Clark added.

Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Caitlin Clark's Words About WNBA Leadership

It didn't take Stephen A. Smith long to issue his reaction to Clark's comments, which came in an October 2 episode of First Take.

"The person I call the Golden Goose of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark... For her to come out and said, 'Phee said it all,' she's letting you know that Napheesa Collier didn't lie, she didn't mince words, and she didn't misrepresent what the collective body of the league is feeling about this commissioner and her leadership," Smith said, per an X post from @Gameis_gameLFG.

"I don't care who it is. If somebody calls you out publicly, and you're in a leadership position, and you've been attacked that way [and give a] weak a** response... that's what she did. When you were attacked like that, what you did was provide fodder to the belief that everything Napheesa Collier said was the absolute truth, nothing but the truth, so help me God," he added.

"You do that, it's time for you to go."

Smith, Clark, and just about everybody else seems to be on Collier's side against Engelbert right now, which doesn't bode well for the WNBA commissioner.

