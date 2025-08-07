Stephen A. Smith Warns WNBA Trump May Target League Over Caitlin Clark Treatment

Stephen A. Smith is sounding the alarm, warning the WNBA that President Donald Trump could get involved if the league continues to ignore what he sees as the mistreatment of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Smith’s stark message comes following a bold August 3 Wall Street Journal article titled The WNBA and Caitlin Clark’s Civil Rights, which called for a congressional investigation in response to the league’s ongoing tolerance of what it described as hostile treatment toward Clark.

In case you were curious about how absurd the Caitlin Clark discourse can get, here is a column in today's Wall Street Journal. (It has been 20 days since Clark last played, missing Indiana's last seven games, 5-2 in that span.) https://t.co/WgYJmlZr7H pic.twitter.com/jfHbjTKNJE — Ben Krimmel (@BenKrimmel) August 4, 2025

“This is something that do not be surprised that President Trump speaks on eventually,” Smith said on Thursday during ESPN’s First Take. “If that man decides this is something that can feed his base, that can ingratiate himself with that kind of audience that is protective of a Caitlin Clark… and they come to a conclusion that they believe she is being unfairly treated, that is going to be a problem for the WNBA.”

"If he gets involved and that base gets involved, somehow, some way they embrace victimhood on the part of Clark, it could be a problem”pic.twitter.com/uYIffykNtD — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 7, 2025

To clarify Smith’s position, he does not support an investigation, but does feel there’s merit behind it.

“Caitlin Clark is going to be politicized. It’s coming. I can smell it,” Smith says August 5 on his own show. “17 flagrant fouls have been called against people for beating up on Caitlin Clark. That’s practically double for what’s happened for any other player in the league,”

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He provides quotes from members of the basketball world including Clark’s teammate Sophie Cunningham, ESPN broadcast analyst Rebecca Lobo and legendary UConn head coach Geno Auriemma who said, “[Caitlin Clark] is being targeted. I don’t remember when Michael Jordan came into the NBA, guys looking to go out and beat him up,” as evidence that back the claim the Wall Street Journal article argues. “And they’re not wrong,” Smith summed up.

Sophie Speaks on WNBA players targeting Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/o0Bt0cqK1Y — J.Mac | Ball Up 🏀| WNBA & NBA (@Gameis_gameLFG) July 30, 2025

The writer of the article, Sean McClean, boldly asserted that “if evidence shows discrimination or retaliation, the Justice Departments Civil Rights Division must act.” And with how Smith lays out what he sees as enough evidence to justify a federal investigation into possible civil rights violations—he issued an urgent warning on First Take:

“I support the WNBA. I want them to succeed… I’m just warning them––watch it, because if [President Trump] gets involved, and that base gets involved because somehow, some way, they embrace victimhood on a part of Caitlin Clark, it could be a problem. Be careful.”

While he reiterated his support for the WNBA, Smith asserted once again that the league needs to address this issue.

The argument being that if the league continues to disregard what many perceive as unfair treatment of Clark, it risks turning her into a political tool to stir uproar and the WNBA could find itself in the middle of a cultural firestorm that extends way beyond basketball.

