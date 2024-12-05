Storm Star Jewell Loyd Reportedly Requested Trade Out of Seattle
The Seattle Storm WNBA franchise have had a tumultuous offseason.
Last month, Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote an article that reported there was an investigation underway among Seattle's coaching staff regarding alleged player mistreatment.
Since the time that article was released and when it was revealed today (December 4) that there were no violations found from the investigation, star Storm guard Jewell Loyd has been at the center of some harsh sentiment and shade thrown her way from her teammates.
And the women's basketball community found out on Wednesday that Loyd has now requested a trade out of Seattle.
A December 4 article from Annie Costabile wrote, "Loyd — who was drafted by the Storm with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 and was named Rookie of the Year — was at the center of the team’s investigation after she filed a complaint detailing allegations of harassment and bullying by the Storm’s coaching staff, a source close to the situation told the Sun-Times. Loyd’s future in Seattle was contingent upon a belief that relationships within the organization could be mended."
Later on in the article, Costabile added, "Loyd’s trade request will serve as the catalyst for the Storm’s roster overhaul."
The timing and team to which Loyd will be traded has just become one of the WNBA offseason's biggest stories. While she had a down 2024 season compared to years past, this could be partially due to the disconnect between her and the rest of the franchise.
What's for sure is that Loyd would appear to be a perfect fit for teams like the Chicago Sky, who could use elite playmaking from the guard position.