Sue Bird Cites Diana Taurasi in Condemning Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Media Coverage
Even though Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese happened five days ago, it's still one of the biggest discussion topics in the women's basketball community. Fans and pundits are offering tons of takes about this heated moment, along with everything that has occurred in the aftermath.
This moment has divided fans even more than the Clark and Reese rivalry already has. However, a lot of this discussion has taken place over social media — and social media isn't always indicative of the real world.
This is a similar sentiment to what WNBA legend Sue Bird shared during a May 22 episode of her A Touch More podcast when addressing how the Clark and Reese moment has been covered.
"There was Caitlin's hard foul, which turned into a flagrant on Angel Reese, which sparked all the things that we dealt with last season," Bird said. "The league currently is investigating any racism that happened from the fans, or anything that was said.
"It's almost as if we didn't learn from last year that Twitter conversation turns into mainstream media conversation, because the mainstream media still isn't quite hip to women's sports, they're not quite understanding this world, this game, and are putting all kinds of narratives all over the place," Bird added.
"If the players are unbothered, what are we doing? We're good. Was it a hard foul? Yes. It is possible that certain players in this league don't like each other? Yeah, that's sports!" Bird added.
"Do you know how many times I've wanted to literally punch Diana [Taurasi] in the face on the court? My best friend! Hate her on the court," Bird concluded.
Perhaps some observers will heed Bird's words and learn for the future.