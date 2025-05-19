Sheryl Swoopes Shares 'Issue' With Caitlin Clark's Handling of Angel Reese Flagrant
Just about every single analyst and pundit in the women's basketball community has been rifling off takes regarding Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese during the May 17 game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.
Not only was the foul itself noteworthy, but the aftermath of when Reese got up and began charging at Clark in order to express some choice words, only before getting pushed away by Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston (which earned both Boston and Reese technical fouls), is also causing discussion.
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes shared her sentiment on this aftermath of the actual foul during a May 19 episode of Gil's Arena.
"I don't have an issue with the foul. I thought it was a hard foul, yep, I thought the refs got it right," Swoopes said. "My issue wasn't even with the foul. If you're going to foul somebody, I was always taught you don't give up an easy basket, period. And that's what I thought Caitlin did. My thing with that was, stand in it. Don't walk away.
"My other issue was, I also have always been taught when I played, go grab your own teammate, don't come grab my teammate. So, where Aliyah Boston went over to Angel... to me, you gotta get your own teammate. I didn't have a problem with the foul... I got issues with all the other stuff that came along with that, not that foul."
It's interesting to hear Swoopes share her sentiment about how Clark handled what took place after the play, along with her thinking that Boston didn't act quite correctly.
Regardless, things surely happened very fast for everybody on the court, and it's a good thing that nothing escalated more than it already had.