Sue Bird Makes Strong Argument About WNBA Physicality Amid Caitlin Clark Discourse

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark getting shoved to the ground by Connecticut Sun veteran Marina Mabrey during their June 17 game against each other reignited the ever-present narrative about whether Clark is subject to unnecessary physicality from her peers in the WNBA.

And it isn't just dead-ball brutality that Clark must deal with. Opponents will also pick her up full court, keep hands on her at all times, and clearly make a concerted effort to be physical with her — which several coaches have confirmed is part of their team's game plan to slow No. 22 down.

Legendary WNBA guard Sue Bird shared a strong stance on physicality's part in the league during a June 27 episode of her Bird's Eye View podcast.

"There's been this narrative that's gone around that we — and I'm going to include myself here — we as WNBA players talk about the physicality of our league with like a badge of honor, right? And I don't think that's the case at all," Bird said.

"I personally don't feel that way. But when challenged about the physicality of the league, and the historical physicality of the league, yes, we say yes, this is a physical league... And the only reason why I want to bring that up is because, while it's true that we have defended the physicality, it's not true that it's because we want it to be that way, or like it that way."

She then added, "When the refs do ref the game, and allow physicality, we're kind of just playing in it. And of course, what refs allow, you're going to take. And that's really what you're seeing in our game.

"I would argue that most players don't want it to be this physical," Bird said before noting that she certainly didn't want games to be physical.

It's interesting to hear Bird set the record straight about how WNBA players view the physicality in their league, and it would be fascinating to hear Clark's sentiment on this.

