Sue Bird's Past Sabrina Ionescu, Chennedy Carter Prediction Comes Home to Roost
Women's basketball legend Sue Bird knows ball better than just about anyone in the world. However, this doesn't mean that she's going to be correct with every take she gives.
Bird debuted her brand new podcast, Bird's Eye View, on May 16, just a few hours before the 2025 WNBA regular season kicks off. And the special guest of her first episode was New York Liberty superstar and 2024 WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu.
Before the episode picked up steam, Bird had to address what appeared to be a hilarious elephant in the room with Ionescu.
"So I've got to admit, given what I said five years ago on a four-hour-long, alcohol-infused Instagram live show... where we each said who we thought would be the best rookie in the 2020 draft class. And I chose, well, I didn't choose you. Who I chose rhymes with Shmennedy Schmarter," Bird said to Ionescu.
She's clearly referring to Chennedy Carter, who was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu was selected No. 1 overall by the New York Liberty. Ionescu has blossomed into one of the league's biggest superstars, while Carter is no longer in the WNBA.
"And I just wasn't sure if I'd get this opportunity. So I want to take this moment and say I was wrong. I was wrong by a mile, I was wrong by every metric. And great! I'm glad we got that cleared up, so we can just move right on to the show," Bird added.
"I appreciate it," Ionescu said with a smile. "Honestly, I think it has fueled me to this day, so honestly it might have been the biggest blessing that I could have asked for. So I appreciate it. But you know it's all love."
"Of course, of course. But you're welcome, I guess?" Bird added.
At least both Bird and Ionescu can now laugh about the former's prediction going awry.