Sue Bird Sends Honest Plea About Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles Animated Exchange
On May 4, a video of Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo and former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (who transferred to TCU after the 2024-25 NCAA season ended) having an animated exchange in the tunnel of a WNBA preseason game went very viral.
There's no way of knowing what was said between them, as the videos that surfaced didn't include audio. However, reading their body language and the way that both were gesticulating, it seems that the conversation was rooted in frustration and brutal honesty.
This conversation has been dissected by many women's basketball fans. And it was also by the legendary Sue Bird, who discussed what happened between Hidalgo and Miles during a May 8 episode of A Touch More.
"I would just like to say: if TCU and Notre Dame do not play a game [this season], they need to schedule a game as soon as possible," Bird said. "As soon as possible. Everybody wants to see it. Please."
Bird's co-host (and fiancée), Megan Rapinoe, then expressed her desire to be a lip reader so they could know what was said.
Rapinoe then said, "I am not a lip reader, so I don't know what I saw. I want more of it, though. I need to know exactly what happened."
"Well, we're never gonna know," Bird then added.
Bird and Rapinoe were speaking for the people when pleading that TCU and Notre Dame need to face off this season. While the schedules might already be set, there would be no better time than now to make a late audible.