Sue Bird Shares Stance on Caitlin Clark Future Face of WNBA Peer Claim

A recent article from The Athletic spoke to 39 anonymous players from all 13 WNBA teams and asked them a variety of hot-button questions pertaining to where the league currently stands heading into the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

One of the questions the players were asked was who they thought would be the face of the WNBA in five years. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark received the most votes, amassing 53.8%. USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins received the second-most votes, with 17.9%, while Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers came in at No. 3 overall, with 14.1%.

WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark as the most likely to be the face of the league in 5 years pic.twitter.com/ZNLlI1h4ti — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 15, 2025

WNBA legend Sue Bird got honest about this top three during a July 17 episode of the A Touch More podcast.

"It's so interesting that JuJu, who is not even in the league yet, got votes. That's just like, I think, interesting, that players are already looking to her in that way," Bird said.

"I think this [ranking] is accurate," she added. "I would flip Paige into second place over JuJu right now. I think both Caitlin and Paige are showing that they're gonna grow into those roles, for sure, in five years."

Bird later continued by noting, "I mean, in five years, it just shoes what good of a place we're gonna be, in the hands that the league will be in. It's already set to go."

Many fans would assert that Clark already is the face of the WNBA, despite being just 23 years old. It would have been interesting to see who WNBA players considered to be the league's face right now, although that wasn't asked of them.

