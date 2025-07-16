Sun Star's Clear Stance on Defending Caitlin Clark Says it All

After their 85-77 loss to the Indiana Fever on July 15, the Connecticut Sun are now 3-19 on the 2025 WNBA regular season.

While this is obviously not ideal for a team that had been perennial WNBA championship contenders in recent years (albeit with a completely different roster and coaching staff), perhaps they can take some solace in the fact that they held Indiana to less points than the Fever had scored in their previous two games (102 and 99, respectively), all three of which came when the Fever had a fully healthy roster (now no longer the case).

Star guard Caitlin Clark is the head of the snake when it comes to Indiana's offense. And when speaking with the media after the game, WNBA legend Tina Charles (who scored 21 points for the Sun on Tuesday) was asked about how her team's applying pressure to Clark on defense was effective.

"Yeah, I think Leila [Lacan], Bria Hartley, Jacy Sheldon, I think they all did a great job just on her," Charles responded, per a video from the Sun's YouTube channel. "Anyone who was in transition and just locking in on knowing that we need to pick her up early, we don't want her to get hot early.

"She hit big threes towards the end, but that's what great players do. But I loved the fact of how we were able to adjust, and whoever was on her was just really locked in on the defensive assignment," Charles added.

She then followed this up by saying, "You do not take any possessions off with Caitlin Clark."

There's no doubt about that last statement from Charles.

