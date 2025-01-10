Teresa Weatherspoon Reacts to 'Touching' Aliyah Boston Remark Amid Unrivaled Praise
Unrivaled's Vinyl Basketball Club might have something special brewing before the league's inaugural season tips off in exactly one week.
Former Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is the head coach of Vinyl BC, which features WNBA standouts Arike Ogunbowale, Rae Burrell, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Dearica Hamby, and Aliyah Boston on its roster.
When speaking with the media on January 7, Boston said of Weatherspoon, "I love her energy. That was the first thing when we got on the court... it makes you play hard and give it our all."
This came after Weatherspoon had praised Boston a few days prior by saying, "Aliyah Boston: Growing," when asked to describe Boston in one word. "You have an incredible post presence. Physical. She gets the job done, she does all the little things that go unnoticed," she then added.
Weatherspoon had a media availability session on January 10. When The Real Deal show host Courtney Harden asked her about Boston's comments, the former Sky head coach had a heartfelt response.
"That's the one thing they know that is a demand, and that's to play together and to bring the energy," Weatherspoon said. "The energy is not just coming from me. It's coming from all of us, every one of us who's stepping between those four lines. There's a level of energy that I love to be a part of... And you can't help but to come in and give every single thing that you have.
"For me, it was touching to hear those words from Aliyah," Weatherspoon continued. "Because it's who I am. I'm going to bring that energy every single day. And there's a demand of them to make sure they're getting the job done. That's that word we use every single day, and that word is: Accountability."
It will be interesting to see whether this energy Vinyl BC is building will translate into success on the court.