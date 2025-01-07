Aliyah Boston Pinpoints What She 'Loves' About Unrivaled Coach Teresa Weatherspoon
Less than two months after being fired from the Chicago Sky, Teresa Weatherspoon quickly rebounded by being named one of the six head coaches of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, which tips off on January 17 in Miami, Florida.
When the Unrivaled club rosters were revealed a few days after the coaches were announced, it came out Weatherspoon was head coach of the Vinyl BC squad. This six-player team includes Dallas Wings superstar Arike Ogunbowale, Los Angeles Sparks standout Rae Burrell, Atlanta Dream All-Star Rhyne Howard, Dream player Jordin Canada, Sparks All-Star Dearica Hamby, and Indiana Fever icon Aliyah Boston.
The Vinyl BC team's TikTok posted a video last month where Weatherspoon was supposed to describe her six Unrivaled players in one word. For Boston, she said, "Aliyah Boston: Growing.
"You have an incredible post presence. Physical. She gets the job done, she does all the little things that go unnoticed," Weatherspoon added.
Weatherspoon is clearly fond of Boston and what she brings to the court. And the feeling appears to be mutual, according to a quote that Boston had about Weatherspoon when speaking with the media on January 7.
"I love her energy. That was the first thing when we got on the court... it makes you play hard and give it our all," Boston is quoted saying of Weatherspoon, per an X post from Winsidr's Myles Ehrlich.
Given their mutual respect for one another before the games have even begun, it will be cool to see how Weatherspoon and Boston's relationship continues to strengthen as the Unrivaled season progresses.