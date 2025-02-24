Texas Tops AP Women's Basketball Rankings for First Time in Over Two Decades
The Texas Longhorns women's basketball team entered their 2024-25 campaign as a favorite to win a national championship. Given they have a deep roster that's anchored by superstar sophomore Madison Booker, it seemed that they had as good of a chance as any to secure their program's first national title since 1986.
Then the Longhorns suffered a devastating overtime defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in early December. A little more than a month later, they were beaten by 17 points by the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks.
While this might have caused some to doubt whether Texas was truly a title contender, they have since quelled any doubts since that last defeat, rattling off a 10-game win streak that includes avenging that loss to South Carolina along with beating other top-25 teams like Maryland, Tennessee, Kentucky, and the LSU Tigers on February 16.
And as a result of this recent run, the Longhorns have become the country's No. 1 ranked team in the most recent AP rankings, which were updated on Monday.
This means Texas has now earned its first No. 1 AP ranking for the first time since Feb. 16, 2004, which is almost exactly 21 years ago.
There's still a lot more season to play, and Texas still has several tough tests ahead of them as they get into the postseason. But they've put themselves in a great position to earn a top seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and perhaps make a deep run to realize their national championship dreams.