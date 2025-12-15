This Caitlin Clark Team USA Footage Has Fans Seeing Double

During a July 23 interview on the Monumental Sports Network, Washington Mystics star guard Sonia Citron shared a hilarious story about a time one WNBA fan thought she was one of the league's other young superstars.

"I would say something weird happened when I got recognized, because it wasn't me," Citron said when asked what the weirdest place she has been recognized as a basketball player is, per an X post from @FeverBandwagon. "I was at a restaurant with my two best friends from Notre Dame, in South Bend, and this guy came up to me, and was super excited, and was like 'Oh my goodness, are you Caitlin Clark?'

"And he asked me if I can get a signature, a picture, and I was like, 'It's just, it's not me,'" Citron added.

It's pretty easy to see why Citron could be mistaken for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Both are brunette, are listed as one inch apart in height (Clark is 6'0" while Citron is 6'1"), and the two are just one year apart in age. They also both wear No. 22 on their respective WNBA teams.

Sep 9, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) brings the ball up the court in the second quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark, Sonia Citron 'Seeing Double' WNBA Post Sparks Similar Reaction

Neither Clark nor Citron was wearing No. 22 at the Team USA training camp in North Carolina this weekend. However, they still looked alike. And the WNBA's X account conveyed this by posting a video of the two stars standing together that was captioned, "Seeing double 😂".

Fans are noting that the two look like twins in the post's comments, with user @themadlineman saying, "Might as well come join your twin in DC, Caitlin".

"the way they get up to walk off the exact same way is kinda crazy tho," added @harri626.

"#22Twins," wrote @Muppetish.

@VinceCarterLast posted the iconic GIF of two Spidermen characters pointing at each other.

"Legit twins wtf😂😂," wrote @VanshayM.

"The 22 Twins 💕," said @cillughh.

"TWINSIES," added @lunasf4vs.

@_x_supergirl added, "The twinnnnssss".

"The mannerisms do a lot of work for the twin comparison. The photos look a lot less similar," wrote @StupidBot123.

"Which one's CC and which one's the other one?" wrote @21ShadesOfKG.

Clark and Citron clearly have a solid relationship with each other, and will be competing against each other in the WNBA for years to come. And it seems that these two both have a good shot at making future Team USA squads, perhaps even joining forces for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

