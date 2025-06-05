Tom Brady Gives 7-Word Verdict on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rivalry
The sport of women's basketball has been electrified over the past 14 or so months, largely because the two biggest superstars in the entire sport came into the league at the same time.
These two stars are Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. While these two are undeniably talented on the basketball court (albeit in different ways) and have produced several extraordinary accolades both in college and professionally to this point, there's no question that the rivalry these two have with each other (which stemmed from Reese taunting Clark during the 2023 NCAA national championship game and has since added several fascinating layers) catapulted both into a new standing in the pop culture sphere.
This rivalry has clearly caught the attention of Tom Brady, who is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP, and arguable GOAT of the sport. He made this clear when speaking about Reese and Clark during a June 5 interview with Bleacher Report, which was posted on their TikTok account.
When Brady was asked about how Mount Rushmore of GOATS, he listed several global icons like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Shohei Ohtani, and a few other sports legends. He also added, "A'ja Wilson. I love her, she's amazing."
"Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, this little thing they got going, I love that. It's been really exciting," he continued.
Brady saying, "I love that. It's been really exciting," of Clark and Reese's rivalry speaks volumes, and his showing women's basketball love in this way is truly awesome to hear.