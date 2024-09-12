Tom Brady Has No Doubt About the WNBA's Best Player
It's not as easy being a Las Vegas Aces fan in 2024 compared to the previous two WNBA seasons.
While the Aces are a respectable 23-13 on the season (and appear to be peaking at the perfect time), they still look like a shell of the squads who won WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.
Then again, NFL legend Tom Brady isn't just any normal Aces fan. He's a minority owner in the franchise after purchasing a share in the club back in March 2023.
This is why it should not come as a surprise that Brady left no doubt about who he believes is the WNBA's best player.
During the Aces' game against the Indiana Fever, superstar forward A'ja Wilson broke the record for most WNBA points scored in a single season, which was previously 939.
Soon after she broke the record, the Aces' X account commemorated the achievement with a graphic and caption that wrote, "𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 👑
In just 35 games, @_ajawilson22 has broken the @WNBA record for most points scored in the regular season!"
Brady replied to this post on Thursday and wrote, "There are so many incredible players in the @WNBA right now. But there’s only one @_ajawilson22".
Given that Brady is now calling NFL games for Fox Sports, he probably doesn't have as much free time to sit courtside at Aces games like he did a few times last season. However, that isn't stopping the NFL icon from showing the massive WNBA MVP favorite some well-deserved love over social media.