Tyrese Haliburton Reveals He Is In a Group Chat With Friend Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark was even a topic at NBA media day.
In the context it was presented, it made sense. As Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was asked about his relationship with the WNBA sensation.
This is of course due to how ubiquitous a presence Haliburton had at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Fever games. And since they are both point guards for the pro basketball teams in Indianapolis.
Tyrese was often seen cheering Clark's team on and has been one of her biggest supporters overall.
However, Haliburton revealed that the pair have a friendship beyond basketball when the question was asked.
Tyrese outlined how he became close with Caitlin's boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, who worked with the Pacers before becoming an assistant coach at Butler.
He then added that his relationship with Clark grew from there to the point of a group chat being created between Tyrese, his girlfriend Jade, Caitlin, and Connor.
Haliburton further discussed how the friendship evolved beyond simply hoops in a clip shared by @iPacersblog on X.
Tyrese said, "It's been cool to just grow a friendship with her...Everybody just wants to get more from her. Take more from her. Get more answers to things. I don't want to be that. We're friends...If she wants to talk basketball, we'll talk basketball. If not I'm totally fine with that as well. But I think we've grown a pretty cool friendship."
Haliburton emphasized how he has appreciated watching Clark's growth, while also shouting out Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and the rest of the Fever.
He also mentioned how much he has loved the explosion in women's hoops and is watching the rest of the WNBA as well.
It's clear there is mutual respect, and now a friendship, between the two biggest stars on Indiana's respective basketball teams.
Which means the Pacers and Fever can continue to celebrate the synergy between Haliburton and Clark for years to come.