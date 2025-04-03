UCLA Star's Dream WNBA Starting Five Turns Heads
The women's basketball community is now one day away from the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four, with the four best teams in the country facing off to see who will advance to the national championship game on April 6.
After defeating the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight, the No.1-seeded UCLA Bruins face off against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies on April 4. Given that the Huskies beat the (JuJu Watkins-less) USC Trojans in the Elite Eight and USC beat UCLA in two out of their three showdowns this season, this game should bring a ton of excitement.
If UCLA has any chance of beating UConn, they'll likely need a great performance from star guard Kiki Rice, who will likely be one of the main defenders on Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.
But before this Final Four showdown, Rice caught up with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco in an April 2 episode of the Nightcap show. And at one point, Rice discussed what her current starting five of WNBA players would be.
"Let's see. I have A'ja Wilson at the five. Caitlin Clark, one," Rice said, which prompted an 'Ooh!' response from Ochocinco.
Rice then continued with, "I'm putting [Breanna Stewart] at the four, putting Napheesa [Collier] at the three, and then at the two, shoot, I'm going Chelsea Gray."
Despite some of these players playing the same position (such as Clark and Gray both being point guards and Collier and Stewart both being forwards), one has to respect this list from Rice.