Azzi Fudd Shares Hilarious Paige Bueckers Tea Amid UConn's NCAA Tournament Run
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after their decisive win over the No.1-seeded USC Trojans on March 31.
The Huskies typically depend on the triple-threat scoring attack of superstars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong for the majority of their offensive output. And while Bueckers and Strong combined for 53 of UConn's 78 points, it was a relatively quiet night from Fudd, who only scored 8.
But even if Fudd doesn't catch fire on offense, she's still able to make an impact on the defensive end and through her leadership.
What's for sure is that Fudd and Bueckers have a fantastic relationship with one another and aren't afraid to rib each other from time to time. This was made apparent by Fudd hilariously clocking Bueckers' tea when speaking with the media after Monday's NCAA Tournament win.
"She is a bookworm," Fudd said of Bueckers, per an X post from @m4ihs. "She did delete social media for the tournament, but she does love to watch her highlights and her edits."
After the reporters around Fudd began laughing, she answered a follow-up question about Bueckers looking at recent game highlights by saying, "Well, she deleted social media, so she'll probably steal my phone to look at herself."
"She's gonna kill me when she hears this," Fudd added with a laugh.
Bueckers fans are notorious for cooking awesome edits of her on the basketball court, which Bueckers has admitted to enjoying in the past.
And if watching these is what the Huskies superstar needs to keep performing like she has in this NCAA Tournament, Fudd better let her have that phone.