UConn and South Carolina Fall Short of No. 1 Seeds in NCAA's Latest Top 16 Reveal
The month of February was hectic for most of the top teams in women's college basketball.
If this month proved anything, it's that there is no clear-cut favorite to win the 2025 NCAA National Championship. It will likely come down to which team is playing best when the NCAA tournament arrives in the second half of March.
On February 16, an early seeding of the 2025 NCAA Tournament was revealed. While none of the top teams brought much of a surprise, it was still interesting to see how the country's top teams were ranked at that point in the season.
Fast forward nearly two weeks later and a second round of seeding has been revealed, and it shows some intriguing changes.
The ESPN Women's Hoops X account posted the rankings, writing, "The NCAA selection committee's top 16 as of Thursday:
1. UCLA
2. Texas
3. USC
4. Notre Dame
5. South Carolina
6. UConn
7. LSU
8. NC State
9. TCU
10. UNC
11. Duke
12. Tennessee
13. Oklahoma
14. Kentucky
15. Kansas State
16. Ohio State".
They also revealed the top four seeds of each region (if this was the actual seeding). Perhaps the most fascinating aspect is that after losing twice in February, Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks are now considered a No. 2 seed after being a No. 1 seed in the first seeding.
And despite their recent winning streak (which included a dominant win against the aforementioned Gamecocks), Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies are still slotted as a No. 2 seed.
There's still a lot that can (and almost certainly will) shift these seedings before the actual tournament seeds are revealed. But this will still get the women's basketball community excited for what's to come.