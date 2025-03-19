Women's Fastbreak On SI

UConn Fans Agree on Azzi Fudd's WNBA Draft Decision Response in ESPN Interview

UConn Huskies fans are saying the same thing about Azzi Fudd addressing her looming WNBA draft decision on ESPN.

Feb 12, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) reacts after her three point basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
While UConn Huskies women's basketball fans can't wait for the 2025 NCAA Tournament to commence, there's some trepidation about the fact that any game could be the final time that Azzi Fudd competes in college.

It has become clear that Paige Bueckers is going to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft once this NCAA season ends. However, all indications are that Fudd still hasn't made a decision about whether she's also going to declare or if she's going to return for one more UConn campaign.

Fudd has made a point of not addressing this directly. And during her March 18 interview with ESPN, Fudd's answer to a direct question about her decision is catching Huskies fans' attention.

ESPN's Elle Duncan asked Fudd, "There's a lot of nervous UConn fans as well, wondering if this will be your final tournament... Azzi, do you have a lean right now on what you're going to do?"

"Um, I feel like I've been doing a great job of staying present," Fudd said. "I mean, that selection show gave us a great, we're just excited, I'm just excited and focused on what's ahead, and I'll make the decision when I need to with the coaches, my family. But right now, I'm just focused on Saturday."

Huskies fans are laughing about how Fudd dodged the direct question.

"damn she rolled over that staying another year question 😭😭😭😭," one X user wrote along with a video of Fudd's response.

"my parents said the same thing when i stopped recording 😭 she really avoided that," another X user commented.

"That media training kicked in real fast 😭," added a third.

Fudd clearly isn't going to leave any crumbs about her looming decision until it's made.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

