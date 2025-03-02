Azzi Fudd Addresses Possible Return to UConn Amid Looming WNBA Draft Decision
March 2 marked Senior Day for the UConn Huskies women's basketball team, which allowed the program and its fanbase an opportunity to give the team's seniors their flowers.
It was an interesting Senior Day for star guard Azzi Fudd, mostly because it's currently unclear whether Fudd is going to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft (where she'd likely be a first round pick) or if she's going to return to UConn for one more season.
When asked whether he believes Fudd is ready for the WNBA on March 1, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said, "Do I think she's ready? Um, I mean, I've always thought to myself that players have to be tremendously confident when they leave here about what the next step for them is.
"And I just want her to make sure that she's played enough basketball here, done enough things, tested herself enough, that she feels completely 100% ready to go," he added.
Auriemma also added that it's obviously a decision that ultimately comes down to the player. And when Fudd was asked about her looming decision after UConn's March 2 game, she delivered her honest opinion.
"These four years have both been fast and extremely slow at times. And I really can't believe that it has already been four years," Fudd said, per an X post from SNY. "I remember being a freshman and thinking like 'Oh, this is gonna be a long four years.' But coach says it every year, each season goes by, the four years go by so fast.
"I mean, we'll see about the fifth year, but I'm so grateful for the time that I've had," she added.
Fudd will have 48 hours after UConn's final postseason game to decide on her next career move.