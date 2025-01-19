UConn Fans Celebrate Aubrey Griffin's Return from Knee Injury vs Seton Hall
The No. 6 ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team has a home game against Seton Hall on January 19.
There are several reasons why this upcoming contest is more significant than most regular season showdowns for UConn. One of them is that superstar guard Paige Bueckers is just six points away from reaching 2,000 career college points, which could make her the 12th 2000-point scorer in her iconic program's history.
However, this impending milestone isn't the biggest reason Huskies fans are looking forward to Sunday's game, as it was announced that senior forward Aubrey Griffin is set to return to the court after suffering a torn ACL on January 3, 2024.
During the 2022-23 season, Griffin started 30 games for UConn and averaged 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Her post-presence on both ends of the court will make the Huskies an even bigger threat than they already are.
The UConn women's basketball X account made a post on Sunday morning that wrote, "For the first time in 381 days...
"Aubrey Griffin plays basketball today".
Fans are celebrating Griffin's return in the post's comments.
"I could cry," one fan wrote.
Another added, "Aubrey is the offensive and defensive spark this UConn team has been missing all season. I think people have forgotten just how valuable and dangerous she is. This will be a completely different team with Aubrey Griffin in the rotation… watch out👀".
"The way I have missed her so much!!!!" wrote a third.
While it may take some time for Griffin to shake the rust off, she'll surely become a massive asset for a Huskies team that's seeking its first NCAA Championship since 2016.