UConn Fans Defend Paige Bueckers Amid Reports of 2025 WNBA Draft Uncertainty
The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery in November was compelling because the winner (who ended up being the Dallas Wings) is considered likely to draft UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers with this top draft slot.
For this reason, much of the discussion since the Draft Lottery is about who the Los Angeles Sparks would select with the No. 2 pick. However, the No. 2 pick has become an even discussion point of late — although it's because it has been given to a new team.
Los Angeles traded the rights to the No. 2 pick to the Seattle Storm as part of a three-team exchange that sent Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces and Kelsey Plum to the Sparks.
In a January 26 article discussing the trade, ESPN writer Alexa Philippou wrote, "Sources told ESPN the Sparks were uncertain about who would be available at the No. 2 pick and the team also hopes to sign Plum to a multiyear deal, making it palatable to give up the lottery pick. Miles and Paige Bueckers, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, are both considered top prospects, but both maintain their college eligibility for the 2025-26 season and haven't publicly confirmed their plans for the upcoming draft."
This comment caused a lot of confusion among the women's basketball community. And Philippou tried to clear things up with a January 27 X post that wrote, "See some confusion in the comments, my bad for poor wording. It’s written in the story, but the concern is top prospects like Bueckers and Miles have college eligibility for the 2025-26 season and haven't publicly confirmed their plans for the ‘25 draft"
This caused fans in the replies to assert that Bueckers has actually been very clear about her desire to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft.
"Paige 40 times: this is my last college year, God willing I'll be in the league next summer
Media: 'Paige Bueckers remains so cryptic about her intentions. We have truly no idea what her plans are. Absolute mystery.'
"Also why don't any of y'all QUOTE PAIGE ON YOUR OWN NETWORK," one X user wrote.
Another added, "Paige has stated multiple times this is her last year and has done nothing to point towards any other option, and La couldn’t/wouldn’t have gotten her anyways so why is she included in this?"
"Paige has publicly confirmed her plans and Miles not going back watch," noted a third.
It sounds like fans have no concern about Bueckers returning to UConn for one more season.