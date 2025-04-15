UConn, Valkyries Fans Unite to Praise Kaitlyn Chen Selection in WNBA Draft
The UConn Huskies women's basketball community was hoping that they'd have three players selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Paige Bueckers was obvious, of course, and she ultimately was selected by the Dallas Wings No. 1 overall. The other two players were Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin, who were both hopeful of getting drafted at any point.
When assessing these two players' draft chances on April 13, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said, "I think both of their chances are awfully good. Aubrey is still not 100%, so her situation is a little bit different. But I think the way Kaitlyn played, and some of the things she did. She brings real value to a team," he continued. "So I'm excited to hear what comes."
Auriemma's sentiment proved correct, as Chen was drafted by the Golden State Valkyries at No. 30 overall and Griffin was selected by the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 37 pick.
Huskies fans are rejoicing that all three seniors who declared for the WNBA Draft were selected. And Valkyries fans are stoked to have Chen on board, which they're making apparent with the responses to an X post that Golden State made about the pick.
"From UCONN??? She might be a dawg," one fan wrote.
Another fan added, "This is a good pick".
"Perfect fit! Smart, tough, can shoot, can defend, leader... just what an expansion team needs. Really excited to see her play," another fan added.
It will be fun to see whether Chen can make the Valkyries' 2025 team during training camp, which begins at the end of this month.