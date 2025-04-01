UConn Fans Recruit Notre Dame's Olivia Miles After NCAA Transfer Portal Report
Some massive news was dropped minutes before the UConn Huskies and USC Trojans women's basketball teams faced off in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, as ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles would be forgoing the 2025 WNBA Draft and entering the NCAA transfer portal in search of a new school to play next season.
Nobody expected this move, especially given that Miles was projected by many to be the No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft after Paige Bueckers. However, given the NCAA's NIL rules and potential changes to rookie pay structure in the WNBA's next CBA, perhaps the choice to stay in college should not have been so surprising in hindsight. Though the same can't be said for the decision to enter the portal.
It's obviously still way too soon to decipher where Miles might end up. However, that isn't keeping UConn fans from making their recruiting pitches to Miles on social media while watching their team take on the Trojans.
X user @dclouvill3 wrote, "I’m thinking Connecticut if she looking to win a chip. Paige leaves, she gets the keys and gets to play with Sarah, Azzi etc. that would be an insane betrayal tho 😂".
Another fan posted a GIF of Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma and wrote, "Olivia Miles to UConn. Geno Auriemma needs a Point Guard to run his offense full of 5 star recruits."
A third posted a photoshopped image of Huskies star Azzi Fudd and Miles wearing Chicago Sky jerseys with the caption, "all that just for them to both end up in uconn jerseys😭😭".
Miles scored 16 points in 27 minutes when her Notre Dame squad beat the Huskies on December 12, 2024. One would imagine that the Huskies would be interested in Miles bringing her talents to Storrs.