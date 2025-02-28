UConn Fans Riding With Azzi Fudd Amid WNBA Draft Indecision
There's no question that UConn Huskies senior guard Azzi Fudd is one of the most talented women's college basketball players in the country. She has arguably the smoothest three-point stroke in the country, is a lock-down defender, and has shown a versatile offensive skillset during this UConn season.
However, there's one obvious elephant in the room when it comes to Fudd: her lengthy injury history.
Fudd suffered a stress fracture in her right foot as a freshman, which limited her to 25 games that season. She then dealt with two knee injuries in quick succession as a sophomore, forcing her out of over 30 games that year. And worst of all, she tore her ACL in 2023, which caused her to miss essentially all of the 2023-24 season and some of the 2024-25 season.
While she has remained relatively healthy during this senior year, she did suffer a scary looking knee injury in December that, thankfully, was only a relatively minor sprain.
Fudd would likely be a first round pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft if she decided to declare. However, a February 28 article from CT Insider's Maggie Vanoni revealed that while Fudd will participate in Senior Day, she's still undecided about whether to declare for the draft or play another season at UConn.
Fudd has an interesting choice on her hands. Returning for another season at UConn could elevate her into a top-three pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft if she continued to improve and, more importantly, stayed healthy. But with that comes risk.
Regardless of what Fudd does, Huskies fans are making it clear that they'll ride with her.
"Doesn’t matter what the plan is, we’re with you all the way Azziii 💗," one X user wrote in reply to Vanoni's post.
Another added, "Along for the ride no matter what🔒".
"i’ll support her decision either way just hope she does what she thinks is best," added a third.
Fudd will have 48 hours after UConn's final game to make her decision on whether to declare or stay in college for one more season.