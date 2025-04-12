UConn Fans Send Qadence Samuels Powerful Messages After NCAA Transfer Portal Entry
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team was dealt some unfortunate news just a few days after their 2025 NCAA Championship, as sophomore guard Qadence Samuels announced that she would be entering the NCAA transfer portal and therefore leaving the Huskies after two seasons.
In an Instagram post announcing her decision, Samuels wrote, "UConn Nation, thank you for the love, support, and unforgettable memories we've made together. To my family thank you for always having my back 100% no matter what!
"To my teammates, thank you for always being there for me and for pushing me to become a better player. The incredible moments we've both shared on and off the court have truly been unforgettable. You are all the best sisterhood I ever could have asked for."
This announcement from Samuels caught many Huskies fans by surprise, However, this classy fanbase has been showing the sophomore a lot of respect over social media since her transfer decision became clear.
"Happy for Q! She can play, just got lost in a deep, talented roster. Now she's a champion...go be great!" one fan wrote in response to a post about Samuels transferring.
"Thank you Q for all your contributions! We wish you the best in your future endeavors💯," another fan added.
A third wrote, "Go be great Q, glad you got a championship".
It will be interesting to see whether Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma directly addresses Samuels' decision at any point. Regardless, the bottom line is that Samuels left the Huskies as a national champion, and that can never be taken away from her.