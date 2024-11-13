UConn Opponent Can't Wait to Be In Paige Bueckers' Presence
UConn Huskies superstar guard Paige Bueckers has the entire women's college basketball community eager to see how she finishes her career at UConn during this 2024-25 season.
That includes her opponents.
Earlier this month, Fort Hays State guard Talexa Weeter went viral after posting a photo of her crying on TikTok with the caption, "when I get on a 100 on my test but the narp next to me gets to participate in halloweekend while i'm getting my ankles obliterated by paige bueckers".
This hilarious and tearful forecast came true when UConn faced off against Fort Hays State and Bueckers scored 27 points (19 in the first half alone), a portion of which came while Weeter was guarding her.
However, this display didn't deter another one of UConn's future opponents from doing something similar.
UConn is playing against Farleigh Dickinson University (FDU) on November 20. And on Tuesday, FDU player Jada Elston posted a TikTok video that was captioned, "my mind when we play uconn next week but no matter the outcome i still get to see paige bueckers up close and personal," and showed her mouthing, "A win is a win. A win is a win, I don't care what y'all say."
The post is now making waves on social media, and UConn fans are forecasting her demise in the same way they did for Weeter once her post made the rounds.
It's hard to imagine that Bueckers' Huskies squad will have a hard time with Elston and Farleigh Dickinson next Wednesday. But Elston doesn't seem too concerned with that seemingly inevitable outcome.