UConn's Geno Auriemma Advises Dallas Wings How to Coach Paige Bueckers

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma had jokes when asked how he'd advise the Dallas Wings on how to coach Paige Bueckers.

Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nobody was surprised when the Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Although it wasn't a surprise, it was still awesome to see Bueckers have her long-awaited moment, especially considering the adversity she went through in her college career to reach this point. And the moment was made even sweeter because Bueckers was not only joined by several UConn teammates on draft night but also her head coach, Geno Auriemma.

A little while after Bueckers was drafted, Auriemma joined the ESPN broadcast booth and was asked what advice he would give to the Dallas Wings on how to coach their new superstar.

"Pretend that everything's ok," Auriemma said of his advice to Wings coach Chris Koclanes on coaching Bueckers, per an X post from ESPN. "Be ready for her to challenge you, and you should challenge her. She's going to be a risk taker, and you're going to have to live with some of the risks. Because most times, they actually pay off.

"At the end of the day, just keep in mind that she wants to win just as much as you do," he continued. "And she'll spend more time in the gym than you do. So it's a home run for both of them."

While Auriemma always has jokes when it comes to Bueckers, there's no question that he was in his feelings when she got drafted, and will be one of her biggest fans and supporters as she embarks on this professional basketball journey.

