UConn's Geno Auriemma Has 4-Word Description of Azzi Fudd After Win vs Georgetown
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced a dominant 73-55 road win against the Georgetown Hoyas on January 11.
The Huskies' best performer in the game was standout guard Azzi Fudd, who scored 21 points while also adding 5 three-pointers.
Given that Fudd was raised just a few miles away from Georgetown's campus and had dozens of family and friends attending the game, this contest surely had more significance than most for her. This is why it was so cool to see her produce such an impressive performance for her No. 7 ranked UConn squad.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma spoke with the media postgame. At one point, he got honest about what he's seeing from Fudd of late.
"Her mom would always buy a ton of tickets for this particular game, and it didn't quite ever work out the way she wanted it to work out," Auriemma said of Fudd, per an X post from SNY. "I know she has a lot of fans down here, I know she has a lot of family down here. I could tell early on that she had a little bit of nervousness.
"She's fun to watch," he added.
"You keep waiting for when is that moment, when — we haven't seen it this year — when is that moment where three or four or five in a row are going to go in... but little by little, I think she's getting back to her old self."
It does feel like Fudd is overdue for a sensational three-point shooting performance. Perhaps it will come in UConn's next game, which is on January 15 against St. John's.