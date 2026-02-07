UConn Star’s ‘Rest’ Reason for Missing Game Raises Eyebrows

No women's college basketball team has been able to figure out how to beat the defending national champion UConn Huskies this season.

The country's No. 1-ranked team takes a 24-0 record to their February 7 game against Butler, and they have blown out essentially every single team they've faced to this point in the season. Only one of their 24 victories has been within 10 points (a 72-69 win over Michigan on November 21), and the majority of their wins have been by at least 30 points.

A look at UConn's roster makes it clear why they've been so dominant. Not only do they have Azzi Fudd, who has blossomed into a lethal three-level scoring threat, but sophomore center Sarah Strong is arguably the best player in the country right now. Not to mention that the roster is deep and loaded with other talented players, with some in the starting lineup and others coming off the bench.

Strong is currently averaging 19.2 points, 8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 60.1% from the field, 90.9% from the free throw line, and 39.4% from three-point range. When it comes to her per-game averages, she leads UConn in every category except assists, as KK Arnold has 4.6 per game.

However, the Huskies will have to fare without Strong on Saturday, as it has been revealed that she will be sitting out this upcoming game against Butler for the sake of rest.

Sarah Strong is OUT today vs Butler due to rest, the team announced.



Blanca Quiñonez and Caroline Ducharme remained sidelined, too pic.twitter.com/iIh0pxiY5A — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) February 7, 2026

Sarah Strong Sitting Out UConn Game for Rest Has Some Fans Frustrated

To be sure, UConn and Strong don't need to justify this absence to anybody. But her missing Saturday's game for rest seems to have frustrated some Huskies fans.

X user @andesiamae wrote, "Imagine load management already in college especially for a 20 year old. We aren’t playing that many games in a week where you need rest. Big East conference for women’s basketball is an absolute joke," and several other fans seem to be rolling their eyes at Strong sitting this contest out.

Imagine load management already in college especially for a 20 year old. We aren’t playing that many games in a week where you need rest. Big East conference for women’s basketball is an absolute joke. https://t.co/EsPq2scCMG — Andesia Wolfe (@andesiamae) February 7, 2026

Ultimately, Strong missing the game is likely much ado about nothing, as it's hard to imagine Butler will be able to compete against UConn, even without her on the court.

But it's fair for fans to want to see Strong compete.

