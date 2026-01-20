Sarah Strong asserts UConn's dominance in rout of Notre Dame

There is no doubt that the UConn women's basketball program has seen its fair share of dominant players. But by the time her career is done in Storrs, it's a good bet Sarah Strong's name will belong with anyone's.

Strong continued to make the player of the year race look like hers to lose as UConn remained undefeated by routing Notre Dame 85-47.

Before the contest, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma explained why the Irish are considered the top rival for current players, but as the game progressed it became clear the two teams are on different levels—in large part due to Strong's brilliance.

The sophomore sensation became the third-fastest player in UConn history to reach 1,000 career points, and that's without having to be the focal point a season ago due to the presence of Paige Bueckers and while sharing the scoring load with Azzi Fudd this year.

Sarah Strong became the third-fastest UConn player to reach 1,000 points, doing so in 59 games. Only Paige Bueckers and Maya Moore did so faster (55 games).



Of course, it is Strong's ability to impact the game in a myriad of ways that truly separates her from her peers, something that was on display against Notre Dame.

Strong finished with an efficient 18 points on 8-12 shooting and added 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks. A statline that doesn't really do justice to just how difficult she is to deal with.

Strong's combination of size, skill and basketball IQ is unmatched across the country and she asserts that dominance on both ends of the floor consistently.

Geno Auriemma shares scary Sarah Strong observation

The scariest aspect of Strong is that she's just getting started. In fact, after Strong recorded 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks and 3 steals in a win over Villanova, Auriemma made an eye-opening statement about what is still to come.

"She's not even halfway there to where I think, where I hope we can help her get. She's not even halfway there. Not even close," he said then.

That's a frightening thought for any prospective opponent, because the current version of Strong has powered UConn to an undefeated 19-0 record on the season thus far.

UConn's title defense is off to a strong start, and it's hard to imagine any team has the firepower to stay with the Huskies when they are at their best. That's because they have the best player on the floor every time they take the court—even if Strong hasn't yet reached her ceiling.

