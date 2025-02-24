UConn Usurps South Carolina's Top Spot in New NCAA Women's Basketball NET Rankings
If there's one thing that the past two weeks in women's basketball have taught us, it's that there's no clear-cut favorite to win the 2025 NCAA National Championship.
Every team in the country has lost multiple games except the UCLA Bruins, who were beaten by the USC Trojans on February 13 and narrowly made it past the Iowa Hawkeyes (in controversial fashion) on February 23.
The South Carolina Gamecocks, who are the defending champions and the preseason consensus favorite to repeat this year, have suffered two defeats in the past two weeks. And the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who were the AP No. 1 ranked team during the week and looked to be the hottest team in the country lost in a thrilling overtime affair to NC State on Sunday.
This means that the new hottest team in the country has become Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies. This was conveyed with the newest NCAA NET Rankings (the ranking system that's used to determine seeding for the NCAA Tournament), which was released on X Monday morning.
The NCAA March Madness revealed the latest rankings with an X post that wrote, "🚨 NET RANKINGS UPDATE 🚨
1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. UCLA
6. USC
7. Kansas State
8. Duke
9. TCU
10. LSU".
Despite all of the upset losses over the past couple of weeks since our last NET Rankings article, the only movement in the top 10 comes within the first two seeds, as UConn and South Carolina have switched places.
However, if February has been any indication, there are still many more shocking moments to come in the women's college basketball season.