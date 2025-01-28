Unrivaled Reveals 1v1 Tournament Participants and Rules
The Unrivaled League has taken the sports world by storm after its first week of play. Now the league officially revealed the details for its 1-on-1 tournament, which includes 30 of the 36 rostered players.
It's a single elimination 1-on-1 tournament that's set to start on Feb. 10. However, five current Unrivaled players aren't listed: Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, Stefanie Dolson, and Courtney Vandersloot. Natisha Hiedeman and NaLyssa Smith, who both signed temporary contracts to support injuries, are also not playing in the tournament.
Still, the roster is still stacked with some of the best of the WNBA's best players.
The tournament is set for a single-elimination first round that's made up of 14 1-on-1 games. The next day, February 11, there will be 12 single-elimination games that include all the winners from the first round.
On February 14, the four players left will play in the semi-finals, and the finals will be the best-of-three. Games are played to 11 points or 10 minutes, depending on which occurs first. The games follow traditional scoring rules, but there will be an 11-second shot clock. A two-point shot will count as two points, and a three-point shot will count as three points.
The league will award the winner a $250,000 award and an additional $10,000 to the winner's 3v3 teammates. The runner-up will receive $50,000 while the semi-finalists get $25,000 apiece.
“There’s still a team camaraderie perspective — where you may be eliminated, but your teammate keeps advancing,” Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell said, per a January 17 article from SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. “Inevitably you want to root them on — not just for personal reasons, but also there’s an incentive for you if your teammate wins the ultimate cash prize.”
Despite some of the sport's biggest superstars not competing, this Unrivaled tournament is sure to be extremely enticing.