Unrivaled's First Viewership Numbers Revealed
The new Unrivaled Basketball League arrived with much curiosity given no fans knew what the product would actually look like. However, the debut was well received and the initial action made for a compelling viewer experience.
Still, the actual audience numbers were also of interest. And now we know how many people tuned in to see the launch of the league.
Per a release from TNT, the network that carried the initial contests, Unrivaled averaged over 300,000 viewers for the first two games. With the viewership number peaking at 364,000 total.
That was enough to give Unrivaled the top two spots for most watched women's basketball games ever on TNT Sports, though TNT has not exactly been a hub for women's hoops in the past. The network mostly aired college games prior and the previous high was held by a contest between LSU and Colorado from 2023, per Sports Media Watch.
Perhaps more impressive was that Unrivaled outdid NHL broadcasts on TNT from the same week.
The league did not draw at near the level the WNBA did in 2024, but those numbers were of course boosted in a very position direction by the presence of Caitlin Clark. According to Front Office Sports, Unrivaled did outpace the average for WNBA broadcasts on Ion, which also carried games on Friday nights.
It's impossible to determine whether Unrivaled will be a success or failure based simply on one night of viewership. However, it's probably fair to say the league got off to a solid but not spectacular start when it comes to ratings.