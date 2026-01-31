Unrivaled's Philadelphia Road Show Delivers Record-Setting Night

Since the Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball league made its debut last year it has used Miami as a home base. All of the game's have been held in Miami with 2026 action thus far taking place at the league's Sephora arena facility, which has a capacity of roughly 1,000 fans.

But there was one date that stood out as different in the league's second season, a trip to Philadelphia, and Unrivaled's inaugural road show was certainly a success when it comes to attendance.

Unrivaled's first tour stop was held at Xfinity Mobile Arena Friday and drew 21,490 fans, a record for a regular season women's professional basketball game. The previous record was 20,711 for a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics on Sept. 19, 2024.

And the atmosphere in the arena matched the data, with the choice of Philadelphia, a passionate sports town without a WNBA franchise appearing to be a wise one. Philadelphia last hosted a women's professional basketball game in 1998 but is set to receive a WNBA expansion team in 2030.

Unrivaled also saw one of its own records set on the court, as Marina Mabrey set the league's scoring mark by dropping 47-points, which came complete with a record 10 three-pointers made and 27 points in the first quarter alone.

MARINA MABREY TONIGHT 🔥🔥



• 47 POINTS

• 10/15 3PM

• 18/28 FG

• 21 MINUTES PLAYEDpic.twitter.com/iNeanxlMhx — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) January 31, 2026

Mabrey's heater powered the Lunar Owls past Vinyl BC in one of the two games held Friday night, much to the delight of the Philly faithful.

Unrivaled Should Take Show on the Road More Often

Mar 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Rose BC guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the basket past Vinyl BC guard Rae Burrell (12) during the fourth quarter of the Unrivaled Championship game at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Unrivaled has made a splash since its inception, offering players a high-paying option for offseason competition as well as equity in the league.

However, the league has struggled when it comes to viewership thus far in its second season, which makes the success of the Philadelphia stop something to consider as a way for Unrivaled to grow.

Obviously, the excitement created by taking the product on the road, along with the record-setting number are sure to draw attention, and if Philadelphia serves as an example it seems there is an audience for the league outside of Miami.

Unrivaled co-founder and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was clearly happy with how the event turned out.

"It’s just a testament to what we’re building here, how much people believe in it. So, to have the city show out like this, to break a record in all of women’s professional basketball here tonight, and for it to be Unrivaled, I think it’s just amazing. The future’s Unrivaled," Collier said.

So it's safe to say we'll see how Unrivaled travels consistently with more tour dates surely in the league's future.

Recommended Reading: