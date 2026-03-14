Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers Put Team USA’s Future on Display

The future of Team USA took center stage during a win over Italy in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. That's because young stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers saw action together on the floor and looked like a fluid combination both now and going forward.

After what Clark described as a "clunky" performance against host Puerto Rico in the last outing, Team USA had a much stronger showing in the 93-59 victory over Italy and much of that was thanks to the contribution of the young core.

Kahleah Copper led the U.S. in scoring but was followed by Clark and Bueckers, who each chipped in 12 and are now tied for the overall team lead in scoring during these qualifiers so far. Those two spent a lot of time together in a three-guard lineup with Kelsey Plum, giving the squad a plethora of scoring and playmaking on the court simultaneously.

Reese was effective next to that group as a screener and hit the boards per usual, grabbing 7 rebounds in the contest (she comfortably paces the team in that department during the tournament thus far).

Imagine looking to the sideline and seeing this trio getting ready to check in against you 😮‍💨🇺🇸@FIBAWWC | #FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/edJm90aJdl — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 14, 2026

Young Stars Show Chemistry for Team USA

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Despite being known for their rivalry going back to college with Iowa and LSU respectively, Clark and Reese have shown their games are compatible as teammates.

There were several instances in the win over Italy where Reese helped free Clark up as a screener, one that led to a layup attempt on a pick and roll that Reese wasn't able to finish, and another that gave Clark room to operate and release one of her trademark deep threes while stepping to the left.

The Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese PnR.



The big doesn't want to get to high up the floor, & the location of Angel's screen location tugs at that just enough. pic.twitter.com/FsoJik7Ppl — Stephen PridGeon-Garner 🏁 (@StephenPG3) March 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Bueckers' ability to both score and play in the flow makes her a natural fit in the backcourt with Clark. The pair connected on one beautiful sequence in the second half that saw Clark find a streaking Bueckers with a bounce pass that led to an easy bucket.

Beautiful basketball CC to Paige pic.twitter.com/cC3DoSmlGn — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) March 14, 2026

Clark's dynamic playmaking has been a major key in her minutes on the floor and in addition to being tied for the team lead with Bueckers with 37 points, she has by far the most assists (19) through three games for Team USA.

It's safe to say the trio of Clark, Bueckers, and Reese should get used to playing together. Because it's hard to see them not suiting up for the actual World Cup come September (which the U.S. has already qualified for), and eventually as part of the next Olympic team in 2028.