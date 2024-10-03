USC Star Juju Watkins is Unfazed By Caitlin Clark's College Basketball Shadow
USC Trojans women's basketball star Juju Watkins burst onto the college basketball scene last season and became one of the biggest stars in the entire sport.
Not only did Watkins — who was a freshman last year — lead her USC Trojans squad to an Elite Eight appearance against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but she also was second in the entire NCAA in scoring, averaging 27.1 points per game.
The only women's basketball player who scored more than her last year was former Iowa Hawkeyes and current Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark, who averaged 31.6 points per game while setting the NCAA's all-time scoring record.
Now that Clark is in the WNBA, Watkins — who was in Clark's Instagram comments section yesterday — appears poised to assume the NCAA's scoring mantle. And given her superstardom, she may even fill in Clark's shoes as women's college basketball's biggest name.
Although she doesn't seem fazed by the prospect of doing so, according to her answer to a Big Ten media day question.
“I wouldn’t really say pressure,” Watkins said Wednesday about whether there's any pressure to carry Caitlin Clark's torch, per an October 2 article from the Associated Press' (AP) Andrew Seligman. “So many great teams in this league, and I think my main focus is just winning with my team. And wherever that takes us, we’re grateful. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
Watkins may not be feeling the pressure, but her coach seems to be — at least when it comes to keeping her best player protected.
The AP article later writes, [USC Trojans coach Lindsay] Gottlieb said USC administrators reached out to Iowa with questions about security and how the school kept Clark safe. She also contacted Clark and plans to call former coach Lisa Bluder, who retired in May, for advice on how to handle such a high-profile player."
Time will tell whether Watkins can continue her ascent toward being the face of women's college basketball (if she isn't already).