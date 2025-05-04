Valkyries Coach Explains Surprising Decision to Waive Shyanne Sellers
On May 3, news broke that the Golden State Valkyries had waived rookie Shyanne Sellers, who was their No. 17 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
This move caught many by surprise. While it isn't surprising that a second-round pick got waived (surely there will be more of those in the coming days and weeks), the timing of this decision is interesting, if only because the Valkyries haven't played a game yet, and therefore Sellers wasn't given a chance to showcase what she could do against another WNBA team.
Sellers averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game during her final season at Maryland, and was an efficient three-point shooter as well.
It didn't take long for Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase to address this decision, as ESPN's Kendra Andrews made an X post on May 3 that quoted her saying, “She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything that we asked. It’s just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn’t mean it’s the most talented, it means it’s the best 12.”
Perhaps Nakase made her decision when she did to give players with a better chance of making Golden State's final roster opportunities on the court before the WNBA regular season begins. Regardless, this is a tough start to Sellers' professional career.
It will be interesting to see whether Sellers ends up finding another home in the WNBA or if she elects to play for a league overseas.