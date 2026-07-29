Valkyries Should Go All-In on Trade For 1 of These 3 Superstars

There's a case to be made that the Golden State Valkyries are already in a great position to compete for a WNBA championship this season.

After all, their 19-8 record is tied for second-best in the league, they've got the easiest second-half schedule out of the WNBA's top eight teams, and they have the best defense in the league.

But while Golden State has plenty of capable offensive players, they lack an elite scoring threat who can take over playoff games and help propel them to win a series against some of the WNBA's better offensive squads.

In other words, the Valkyries might be one top-tier offensive player away from being a true championship contender. And they should do what they can to acquire such a player before the league's August 2 trade deadline.

The good news for Golden State is that several top offensive threats could be made available in a trade. These are the three that would make sense for the Valkyries to go all-in on acquiring.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3 Players Valkyries Can Target at Trade Deadline

1. Kelsey Plum

Los Angeles Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum is seen as likely to be dealt by the trade deadline, and it makes a ton of sense for the Valkyries' roster.

Plum would immediately be Golden State's best offensive player. She has championship pedigree, can perform in clutch moments, and her defensive shortcomings can be hidden among the rest of the Valkyries' roster. In other words, she can focus on scoring while trusting that her teammates can atone for her mediocre defense.

2. Arike Ogunbowale

Arike Ogunbowale has a similar offensive upside (and defensive deficiencies) as Kelsey Plum. While the Dallas Wings won't be as keen to sell top players before the deadline, as they're firmly in the mix for a championship this season, GM Curt Miller said earlier in the week that he's willing to make a big move.

Dallas needs defensive depth, especially regarding rim protection and along the wing, and has enough scoring prowess in their backcourt of Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers. Those needs are the Valkyries' biggest strengths, and the Wings' backcourt scoring surplus is what Golden State could use.

Therefore, a blockbuster deal involving Arike would seem to make sense for both sides.

3. Napheesa Collier

This might be the least likely of the three, if only because it's hard to imagine the Minnesota Lynx will actually trade Naphesa Collier. But it's possible. And if Minnesota does decide to deal her, she'd be a solid roster fit for the Valkyries.

While Golden State could use more of a scoring punch in their backcourt rather than with their forwards, if the opportunity to acquire Collier presents itself, they'd need to jump on the opportunity.

Why Valkyries' Cap Space Makes a Trade More Difficult

The prospect of trading for three of these star players will get Valkyries fans excited. However, it isn't as easy as just the two teams agreeing to swap players or draft picks, shaking hands, and the move being finalized.

Cap space also factors in, and the Valkyries don't have the cap space available to absorb a player's contract. Therefore, they'd need to send out as much salary as they'd be getting. Plum's salary is $999,999, Ogunbowale's is $1.19 million, and Collier's is $1.4 million, so the Valkyries would have to send their teams that much in return, which could consist of multiple players.

This makes matters difficult, but not impossible. For example, the Valkyries could trade Kayla Thornton and Juste Jocyte to the Sparks for Plum, potentially along with a draft pick to sweeten the deal. They could send Thornton and Tiffany Hayes to the Wings for Arike, as well.

There are multiple potential player packages and draft picks that would work for each player. It's just a matter of who Golden State would be willing to give up to land a superstar.

And they should be willing to give up a good deal to acquire one of these three, as that might be what truly makes them a championship contender.