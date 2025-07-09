Valkyries Star Details Key to Defending Caitlin Clark After Win vs Fever

The Golden State Valkyries produced a dominant 80-61 defeat over the Indiana Fever on July 9, thus improving their record to 10-9 on the 2025 WNBA regular season while the Fever fell to 9-10.

Fever star guard Caitlin Clark finished the loss with 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting from the field, to go along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 turnovers, in what was her first game back after missing the past five contests with a groin injury.

The Valkyries have done a great job containing Clark during their two contests this season, as No. 22 was held to 11 points on 3 of 14 shooting (including 0-7 from three-point range), 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 6 turnovers when Indiana played Golden State on June 19.

Valkyries standout and 2025 WNBA All-Star Kayla Thornton spoke with the media after Wednesday's win and detailed what she keys in on when facing Clark.

“Caitlin Clark is Caitlin Clark, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t know, it’s just about taking away her tendencies… she’s going to get her shot off no matter what, that’s just who she is," Thornton said, per an X post from Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.

After that aforementioned June 19 contest, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase said, "We were being disruptive, we know she doesn’t like physicality," when asked about how they contained Caitlin Clark.

"I mean, I watched her at Iowa. So she loves that left stepback. It's almost like a layup for her," Nakase added. "So again, just making sure she wasn't getting into rhythm, and that she was just seeing multiple bodies."

Clearly Thornton, Nakase, and the entire Valkyries team have something figured out when it comes to slowing Clark down.

