Women's Fastbreak On SI

Valkyries Star Details Key to Defending Caitlin Clark After Win vs Fever

Golden State Valkyries star Kayla Thornton got clear about how she slowed Caitlin Clark down on July 9.
Grant Young|
Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries produced a dominant 80-61 defeat over the Indiana Fever on July 9, thus improving their record to 10-9 on the 2025 WNBA regular season while the Fever fell to 9-10.

Fever star guard Caitlin Clark finished the loss with 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting from the field, to go along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 turnovers, in what was her first game back after missing the past five contests with a groin injury.

The Valkyries have done a great job containing Clark during their two contests this season, as No. 22 was held to 11 points on 3 of 14 shooting (including 0-7 from three-point range), 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 6 turnovers when Indiana played Golden State on June 19.

Valkyries standout and 2025 WNBA All-Star Kayla Thornton spoke with the media after Wednesday's win and detailed what she keys in on when facing Clark.

“Caitlin Clark is Caitlin Clark, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t know, it’s just about taking away her tendencies… she’s going to get her shot off no matter what, that’s just who she is," Thornton said, per an X post from Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.

After that aforementioned June 19 contest, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase said, "We were being disruptive, we know she doesn’t like physicality," when asked about how they contained Caitlin Clark.

"I mean, I watched her at Iowa. So she loves that left stepback. It's almost like a layup for her," Nakase added. "So again, just making sure she wasn't getting into rhythm, and that she was just seeing multiple bodies."

Clearly Thornton, Nakase, and the entire Valkyries team have something figured out when it comes to slowing Clark down.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News