Vanderbilt Coach Stands Up for Star Player Khamil Pierre Amid SEC Awards Snub
On Tuesday, the SEC Conference's annual awards were revealed, and most of the SEC's top superstars received recognition for the fantastic seasons they produced.
We say "most" because one star who didn't get recognized was Vanderbilt standout Khamil Pierre, who averaged 20.8 points (No. 4 in the conference) per game, collected 9.6 rebounds (No. 3 in the conference), and led the conference in field goals made for the Commodores.
However, Pierre didn't make All-SEC First-Team or All-SEC Second-Team. And her head coach Shea Ralph put the SEC on blast for this snub per a March 4 X post from the Vanderbilt women's basketball program.
"My staff and I are extremely disappointed that Khamil didn't receive any All-SEC honors. She is having an All-SEC type season and is putting up numbers that are among the best in the nation," Ralph wrote.
"In the SEC she ranks, No. 4 in points per game, No. 4 in points, No. 3 in rebounds, No. 2 in double-doubles this season, No. 2 in steals per game, No. 2 in steals, No. 1 in field goals made. She is the only player in our league to rank in the top four in seven categories.
"Our team would not be as successful this season without her incredible contributions all year. With that being said, we know she is one of the best players in the country. We don't need awards or recognition from outside of our program to validate Khamil's talent. We know how amazing she is on and off the court. We know her value to our program and to our league," she added.
Props to Ralph for standing up for Pierre in the wake of this obvious SEC snub.