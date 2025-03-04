MiLaysia Fulwiley Receives SEC Recognition for Standout South Carolina Role
After an impressive freshman season for the 2024 NCAA National Champion South Carolina Gamecocks, MiLaysia Fulwiley has improved leaps and bounds during her second year in the program during their 2024-25 campaign.
While her stats are essentially the same between her two seasons (11.9 points per game as a sophomore compared to 11.7 per game as a freshman, along with averaging either exactly or nearly exactly the same rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and turnovers), anybody who has watched the sophomore play can see the growth she has made in her decision-making and defensive ability.
Despite her success, Fulwiley has been coming off the bench for Dawn Staley's squad all season long — which has upset some fans at various points. However, Fulwiley's bench role resulted in some hardware, which was revealed on March 4.
The SEC Conference released its annual awards on Tuesday, and five Gamecocks players received honors. One of these was Fulwiley, who was awarded SEC Sixth Woman of the Year.
Per a February 4 press release from the Gamecocks, "Fulwiley is the third Gamecock to be named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, joining former All-Americans Alaina Coates (2014) and Kamilla Cardoso (2023)".
Both Fulwiley and her teammate Te-Hina Paopao were also All-SEC Second Team honorees, while freshman Joyce Edwards made both the All-SEC First Team and the SEC All-Freshman team.
Gamecocks veterans Raven Johnson and Sania Feagin rounded out the team's 2024-25 season awards by being included on the SEC All-Defensive Team.
While these individual honors are great, the Gamecocks' real goal is repeating for the 2025 NCAA National Championship.