Vince Carter Co-Signs Dominique Malonga's Viral Unrivaled Dunk

Seattle Storm and Breeze center Dominique Malonga sent the internet into a frenzy on Saturday night, throwing down her first professional dunk in the U.S. during a game at Unrivaled.

The six-foot-six French standout entered the WNBA as a rookie last season with her ability to get up and throw it down serving as a talking point before her arrival. But her first slam came for Breeze FC and it certainly garnered attention.

With just over three and a half minutes left in the first quarter, Malonga received a pass from Rickea Jackson in the lane, and proceeded to take a straight path to the rim, dunking it home with her right hand.

The clip even caught the eye of one of the premier dunkers in history—NBA legend Vince Carter.

Carter arguably had the best dunk contest performance of all-time in 2000 and he recognized Malonga's hops with a repost on Instagram.

Dom got the Vince Carter co-sign pic.twitter.com/y5rkDhHWMj — romi tono (@nthonyedwards) January 25, 2026

Carter added the caption, "Easy hops!!!," as he shared the highlight.

Malonga Says Unrivaled Dunk Blew Her Mind

Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) smiles after defeating the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena.

Malonga's throw-down was the latest in a flurry of recent viral moments for Unrivaled, And while Brittney Griner did register a dunk last year in the 3x3 league, this was the first dunk this season and Malonga's first flush since taking being drafted into the WNBA.

Afterwards, Malonga admitted the achievement meant something to her.

"It was great, as you said, you were waiting for a long time. I was waiting too. So I'm happy it happened. I've been filled with love from the whole arena actually, everybody was so hyped up, so i'm happy," she said.

Dominique Malonga about finally dunking in a game: “I’m not really expressive on the court so I know that I didn’t show it up, but it was blowing my mind actually.” pic.twitter.com/6QOYRMlvq9 — Roberta (@robertawbb) January 25, 2026

"I'm not really expressive on the court, so I didn't show that. But yeah, it was blowing my mind actually, so it was a great moment," Malonga added.

Much of the excitement around Malonga's dunk is not just due to her being capable of rocking the rim, but given the glimpse of her potential it provided.

The No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is four years younger than Paige Bueckers, who of course was taken number one overall by the Dallas Wings, meaning she has just begun to scratch the surface of what is to come.

Malonga logged only 14.3 minutes per contest in her rookie season with the Storm, averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. But the current Breeze player is sure to rise above those numbers next season—and that should be slam dunk.

