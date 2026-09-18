Georgia Amoore’s Late-Season Surge Makes Mystics ‘A Different Team’

Georgia Amoore’s WNBA career got off to a great start. After going sixth overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, she tore her ACL during practice before the season. So, she had to sit out a year and make her WNBA debut fresh off a devastating injury.

As a result, it has taken Amoore time to get going this year. She struggled with her 3-point shot early on and was generally still adjusting to the speed and physicality of the WNBA.

She has found her groove recently, stringing together several good games and knocking down 3-pointers more consistently. Amoore is shooting just 33.5% from three for the season. Over the last ten games, she shot 43.6% on 5.5 attempts per game.

Her best game of the season came shortly before the World Cup break when she sank six 3-pointers on her way to 25 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in a big 80-73 win against the Phoenix Mercury. She also played well in her first game back after the break, recording 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 from deep, 1 rebound, 5 assists with zero turnovers, and 1 steal.

“We’re a different team,” Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson said when asked about Amoore’s improved 3-point shooting, per a video by The Ballers Magazine. “She’s been shooting I think roughly 40% from three over the last eight, nine, ten games, and that’s just been a massive difference. And it’s something that we never doubted.”

The Mystics are a better team when Amoore can make 3-pointers

Aug 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore (8) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mystics surged into the playoff picture despite shooting just 31.5% from deep for the season and attempting the fewest 3-pointers in the WNBA. Unsurprisingly, they have the third-worst offensive rating. Their top-three defense is how they’re winning games. The Mystics are big and physical, and that bothers many opponents.

While the Mystics have found an identity that works for them, they need to improve offensively, particularly when it comes to their outside shooting. Shakira Austin has taken a big step forward as a 3-point shooter, and Michaela Onyenwere has been as good as the Mystics could have hoped for, shooting 39.4% from deep. At the same time, however, Sonia Citron’s 3-point shooting has dropped off significantly compared to her rookie season.

Even though Citron’s 3-point shooting should bounce back sooner rather than later, the Mystics need more 3-point threats. If Amoore can be a reliable 3-point shooter going forward, it will go a long way for the Mystics as they try to build a contender around Citron, Austin, and Kiki Iriafen.

Knocking down 3-pointers consistently will also be crucial for the longevity of Amoore’s career. At 5’6”, she is one of the shorter players in the league, and being a small guard with a streaky 3-point shot is tough, especially for someone who’s not an outstanding defender.