Wings' Azzi Fudd Credits Season-High Performance to More Than Just Shooting

The Dallas Wings snapped their two-game losing streak after defeating the Washington Mystics 92-69. With this win came rookie Azzi Fudd's biggest performance of the season, as she contributed 12-points off the bench for the Wings.

It was a matter of time before the first overall pick made her presence known in the league. She showed a strong on-court connection with her former UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers. Fudd has been efficient as a scorer (11-for-18), but her range from beyond the arc, which has been her strongest skill, hasn't quite been there yet (1-for-5). Still, Fudd doesn't want other areas of her game to be overlooked.

"I know I'm a good three point shooter. People like to limit me to that but I am more than just that, so it's been nice to just read what's in our offense, how the defense is playing and I have incredible teammates that get me open," Fudd said during her postgame presser.

The three point volume hasn’t come for Azzi Fudd but tonight against the Mystics she made her point clear, she is more than just a three point shooter.



“I know I’m a good three point shooter. People like to limit me to that but I am more than just that.” - Fudd in postgame pic.twitter.com/JFxskWlwDf — No Cap Space WBB (@NoCapSpaceWBB) May 19, 2026

In addition to her three-point range, Fudd brings a solid two-way defense where she can disrupt passing lanes and her length allows her to guard elite perimeter scorers.

Fudd, who also added three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes against the Mystics, made it clear that her goal was to be aggressive, push the pace, and contribute any way she could. It took a few games, but she's proven that when given the opportunity she'll cash in and make an impact.

Head coach Jose Fernandez Applauds Azzi Fudd's Impactful Performance

After some raised questions surrounding her lack of playing time, Fudd played the fourth most minutes behind Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard in their win most recent win. Fudd didn't see the floor much in her first few games as a pro, which was eye-opening seeing as how she was the first overall pick. But first year head coach Jose Fernandez clearly had different plans for Fudd and how he intends to utilize her in the rotation. Overall, he seemed very pleased with her first lengthy outing.

"Everybody was excited to see AZ and how well she played and how she shot and how she defended and how she created off the bounce," he said.

"I'm glad that now we can continue to increase the minutes, she felt good and it was good to see her, the comfort level that she played, and how her teammates also moved it and found her," Fernandez added.

Fudd's confidence is increasing by the game making her a developing problem for the rest of the league. Despite early criticism, Fernandez has shown that he knows his players well and didn't want to throw Fudd in a situation she wasn't ready for. The Wings are proving to be a team that shouldn't be overlooked given the combination of proven veterans and strong young core that they have.

Undoubtedly, a confident Azzi Fudd will be the key to the Wings' vision of long term success.