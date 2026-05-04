Azzi Fudd Shares 'Confused' Take on WNBA Physicality

Because there were so many points of interest during this past WNBA offseason (specifically regarding the ongoing CBA negotiations), the proposed changes regarding how games would be officiated flew relatively under the radar for some fans.

But when WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the media before the 2026 WNBA Draft, she emphasized that there was a concerted effort to improve how physicality is handled in games. Specifically, she wanted referees to be clearer and more consistent with what was worthy of being a foul and to be more okay with blowing the whistle.

And so far, early returns have been positive in this regard. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark expressed how satisfied she was with officials when her team faced the Dallas Wings this week, and since Clark has been subject to a lot of physicality throughout her first two WNBA seasons, her giving the thumbs up was a positive sign.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The league's 2026 rookie class hadn't dealt with past seasons and therefore didn't to experience the physical play themselves. However, they surely would have watched games and heard about what it was like from their peers.

This seemed to be the case with Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd, who was just a part of her team defeating the Las Vegas Aces 101-84 on May 3.

Azzi Fudd Conveys Confusion With Physicality After Wings Win vs. Aces

Fudd finished the game with 12 points in 23 minutes. But her offensive performance didn't seem to be the first thing on her mind when speaking to the media postgame.

When asked to describe her comfort level at this point, Fudd said, "Honestly, I feel more confused. Like, I thought you could be physical in the W, and anytime you touch someone, it's a foul. So I'm not really sure whether to be physical, whether to—I don't know. So I'm still figuring that out," per an X post from Melissa Triebwasser.

Azzi Fudd had her teammates laughing when she was asked about how she’s adjusting to the physicality in the WNBA:



“Honestly I’m more confused. I thought you could be physical in the W and anytime you touch someone, it’s a foul.”



Jessica Shepherd and Aziaha James joked that she… pic.twitter.com/HfzC7yGNkT — Melissa Triebwasser (@TheCoachMelissa) May 4, 2026

Fudd only accrued two personal fouls in the game. But she didn't seem to appreciate (or at least didn't expect) how often fouls were being called.

Fudd's tone made it sound like she was somewhat agitated about this, but it's likely she and the rest of the league will have to get used to. And most would agree that referees allowing less physicality (or at least there being consistency in what is and isn't allowed) is ultimately a good thing for the league.